The Opposition saw a major conflict of opinion over 'Vande Mataram', as the Congress raised objections to the rendition of the full version of the national song at an event in Srinagar on Tuesday. The party expressed disapproval after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stood for the complete version at the inaugural event of the International Film Festival.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stand for Vande Mataram. (X)

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Congress leader K C Venugopal on Tuesday shared a video of the event and wrote, "The full version of Vande Mataram sits uneasily with the syncretic and pluralist ethos that our freedom fighters envisioned and nurtured for India." He urged its allies to honour the judgement of the country's freedom fighters, who decided to adopt only the first two paras of the song.

ALSO READ: Tagore’s advice, 1937 resolution: The history behind Congress opting to sing 1st two stanzas of Vande Mataram

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{{^usCountry}} “For us, the considered judgement of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Acharya Narendra Dev, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu and J B Kripalani — shaped in no small part by the counsel of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore — remains paramount,” Venugopal's post read. J&K Govt fulfilling its official obligation, says NC {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For us, the considered judgement of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Acharya Narendra Dev, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu and J B Kripalani — shaped in no small part by the counsel of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore — remains paramount,” Venugopal's post read. J&K Govt fulfilling its official obligation, says NC {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to its ally's criticism, the National Conference said the Jammu and Kashmir government was only fulfilling its official duty as standing for the National song has now become a statutory obligation.

"After legislative enactment by Parliament, singing Vande Mataram and standing for the song has become a statutory obligation (mandatory legal duty) regardless of ideological position of any party, group or alliance," said National Conference spokersperson Tanvir Sadiq.

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Sadiq said the Jammu and Kashmir Government has to fulfil its official obligation "like the Congress ruled states" who sang the complete six stanzas of Vande Mataram at state events regardless of Congress's ideological position.

The National Conference does not oppose those who want to sing the anthem. "As a party, we were opposed to forcing people to sing it," Sadiq said.

He further said the National Conference has "neither been a signatory of adoption of two stanza Vande Mataram nor the six stanza Vande Mataram song".

What is the row over Vande Mataram about

The Abdullahs stood through all six stanzas of the song, highlighting differences within the INDIA bloc over the issue. Expressing displeasure Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tarriq Karra said, "National symbols, songs and traditions occupy a special place in the heart of every Indian. Their true strength lies in their ability to bind together a nation as diverse as ours. It is therefore a matter of concern that our alliance partners chose to sing the full version of the song."

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There has been an ongoing political row over the rendition of Vande Mataram. The Congress has maintained that it will sing only the first two stanzas of the national song at its official party programmes, citing the Congress Working Committee's 1937 resolution. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has criticised the Congress, accusing it of pursuing appeasement politics.

(With ANI inputs)