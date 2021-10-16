‘Congress not divided, leaders unanimously want Rahul Gandhi as president’: Senior leader Ambika Soni

Following the Congress Working Committee meeting earlier on Saturday, former Union minister and senior party leader Ambika Soni said that the committee and all leaders of the Congress had “unanimously” agreed on Rahul Gandhi being the party president. However, Soni also said that to accept the decision is for Rahul Gandhi to decide.

“Everybody agreed unanimously, whether he (Rahul Gandhi) will become (the party president) or not is up to him. Everybody is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president,” news agency ANI quoted Soni as saying.

Earlier in the day, during the meeting, party interim president Sonia Gandhi said that she returned to the position in 2019 after the CWC had requested her. Also, she highlighted that the party had decided to hold organisational elections in June 2021 but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, the party had indefinitely extended this deadline.

“Today is the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all. A Schedule for full-fledged organizational elections is before you. General Secretary, Organization, Venugopal ji will brief you on the entire process later,” Sonia Gandhi had told the CWC in her opening remarks of the meeting. As announced, KC Venugopal informed the schedule for the elections to various posts with the Congress party.

Among major announcements, Venugopal said that the election for All India Congress Committee president would be held between August 21 and September 20 next year. Also, the date of election for CWC would be announced later during the party’s plenary session.

The meeting and the announcement came as senior party leader Kapil Sibal last month commented that the party had no president and he was not aware who takes decisions within the party. Also, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had written to Sonia Gandhi requesting to convene a CWC meeting.

When asked about the G23 leaders, Soni said, “G-23 wasn't even mentioned there. They were present at the meeting. Congress is not divided into factions, we are united. All leaders of Indian National Congress unanimously want Rahul Gandhi to become party president. The process (for election) will begin in Sept (2022),” ANI reported.

Amid the developments, Rahul Gandhi reacted to the leaders’ request during the meeting and said “I will consider” becoming the president, ANI reported citing people familiar with the development.