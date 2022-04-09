Congress offered Mayawati UP CM post, but she didn't respond: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the party had approached Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati for an alliance ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and offered her the chief minister’s post, but she did not respond to the proposals.

“We approached Mayawati and offered her the position of chief minister, but she did not respond,” Gandhi said. The Wayanad MP added that the BSP leader didn't respond as she feared that the government would use CBI, ED and Pegasus to intimidate her. “Kanshi Ram Ji raised voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she (Mayawati) didn’t fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED and Pegasus,” he said.

Gandhi was speaking at the book launch of The Dalit Truth, edited by Congress leader K Raju. The event was organised by the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The panelists included Anurag Bhaskar and Jignesh Mevani.

The BSP hasn’t responded to Rahul Gandhi’s claims.

Polls were held in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, with the Congress nearly decimated in the assembly, winning just two out of the 403 seats. The BSP, on the other hand, managed to win only one seat, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious for a second term.

According to Gandhi, the use of intimation tactics by deploying agencies is corroding constitutional values. “Without institutions, we cannot protect the constitution,” he said. “The constitution is a weapon that BR Ambedkar gave us. But today, this weapon is useless.”

He said that the process of taking over these institutions began with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. “These institutions are with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” he said.

Gandhi also elaborated on the othering of Dalits in the political system and highlighted the need for urgent reform to completely eradicate marginalisation of minorities and other vulnerable classes. “India is the only country in the world where a human will touch a dog, a horse or kill a cockroach but will refuse to touch another human being instead,” he said.

The Congress leader also added that he was not in the pursuit of power like other politicians. “There’re politicians who’re in pursuit of power. They wake up in the morning and think how we will attain power and do this the whole day... and then sleep. The cycle repeats the next day. I was born at a power centre but I am not interested in it,” he said.