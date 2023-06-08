Congress on Canada event depicting Indira Gandhi's killing: ‘Jaishankar should take it up strongly’

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday termed the depiction of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination at an event in the Greater Toronto Area ‘despicable’, and urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities.

Congress condemned the controversial tableau at an event in Canada depicting India Gandhi's assassination.

Figures depicting Indira Gandhi and her killers, who were the members of her security detail, were displayed prominently during a parade marking the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. The parade tableau also had a sign that said the assassination was “revenge for attack on Shri Darbar Sahib,” referring to the storming of the Golden Temple by Indian troops in 1984 to flush out the terrorists.

Sharing a video clip of the event, Congress leader Milind Deora said he was appalled by the parade which took place in the city of Brampton in Canada.

“It's not about taking sides, it's about respect for a nation's history & the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination. This extremism deserves universal condemnation & a united response,” Deora said in a tweet.

Echoing Deora's sentiments, Ramesh tweeted, “I entirely agree! This is despicable and @DrSJaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities.”

A formal note in this regard was sent to Global Affairs Canada by India’s High Commission in Ottawa on Wednesday, expressing its displeasure to the Canadian Government over the presence of the controversial tableau.

Canada’s High Commissioner in New Delhi Cameron Mackay said, “I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities.”

