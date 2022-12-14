Home / India News / Congress posts old video of BJP MP's Lok Sabha speech warning ‘repeat of Doklam’

Congress posts old video of BJP MP's Lok Sabha speech warning ‘repeat of Doklam’

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 06:30 AM IST

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive Tawang sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

BJP MP Tapir Gao speaks in Lok Sabha on November 19, 2019.(Lok Sabha TV)
ByHT News Desk

After disruptions in Parliament over China's actions in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Congress party on Tuesday shared an old video of a BJP MP's speech in Lok Sabha warning “repeat of Doklam” in Arunachal Pradesh. Demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the heightened Chinese activity, Congress quoted the Lok Sabha speech of BJP member Tapir Gao from November 2019 to target the central government. (Also Read | China aims to boost influence, deny space to India)

In over a minute-long clip of the speech, the Lok Sabha member can be heard requesting the government to now allow Doklam-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh claiming China has encroached more than 50 km of land of the state. Raising the issue in Parliament during Zero Hour, Gao highlighted how China objects official visits by President, Prime Minister, defence minister or Union home minister to the eastern state.

He said China raised objections by conducting an official press conference when defence minister Rajnath Singh visited Tawang on November 14, 2019.

"I request the House and media to voice protest against this," he said.

"If a repeat of Doklam takes place, it will happen in Arunachal Pradesh because China has encroached 50-60 km of the state," BJP MP claimed.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim after the Indian side stopped the illegal construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. (Also Read | US reacts to India-China clash in Tawang: 'Glad both sides quickly disengaged')

In a video message on Monday after the fresh clashes along the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Gao saod, “I was hurt when I heard about the December 9 incident. I condemn this. If PLA continues doing such things in the future, India-China relations will suffer.”

Such border incidents are bad for the relations between the two countries. Governments of India and China should work on making the relations better, said Gao, the Lok Sabha MP from the Arunachal East constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

