Kharge takes dig at Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur, which has been in the grip of ethnic violence for over three months, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy campaigning in other states while the northeastern state is “burning”.

(HT Photo)

Addressing the Mahila Congress national convention at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, Kharge also said that the grand old party has worked to save the democracy and constitution of the country.

“If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can’t the prime minister visit? What protection has the BJP provided to the women there? They are fleeing homes, getting raped, and killed. And the BJP is busy campaigning in other states,” Kharge alleged.

He said that while Rahul Gandhi talks about “Bharat Jodo” (unite India), Modi believes in “Bharat Todo” (break India).

“…We requested the prime minister to speak about the atrocities happening in Manipur, but he spoke [in Parliament] only after we moved a no-confidence motion,” Kharge said. “So many lives were lost, so many houses burnt and thousands of people displaced in Manipur, yet the prime minister spoke nothing about it.”

At least 152 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between numerically dominant Meitei community — which forms 53% of the state population and mostly inhabit Imphal Valley — and tribal Kukis, who live primarily in the hill districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge urged the women leaders of the Congress to work hard and oust the BJP-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Our party’s women cadre will discuss ideas and strategies for the upcoming general elections 2024 and I am certain they will oust the BJP government next year,” he added.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Kharge said: “On August 15, Modi ji said he would hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort in 2024 as well. I think he will definitely hoist the Tricolour, but at his home and not at the Red Fort.”

The Congress chief added: “When Modi asks what has the Congress done in the past 70 years, I want to remind him that we saved democracy and the constitution, that’s why he could become the prime minister.”

Hitting out at the BJP, Kharge added, “They (BJP) want to send leaders to jail. If someone gives a speech or says something that offends then, a case is registered against him. They are in the habit of jailing leaders and registering false FIRs against them. Many are being put behind bars for speaking the truth.”

HT reached out to BJP for a reaction but couldn’t get an immediate response.

