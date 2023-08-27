‘Lab of Dalit atrocities’: Kharge slams Modi, Chouhan over death of youth in MP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the death of the 20-year-old Dalit man who was allegedly beaten to death in Sagar district’s Barodia Naunagir village.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

Kharge said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the state a “laboratory of Dalit atrocities” and that their departure from the state was certain.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kharge said: “A Dalit youth was beaten to death in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The goons did not even spare his mother. The prime minister, who is pretending to build Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, does not even speak a word against the regular oppression and injustice of Dalits and tribals in Madhya Pradesh.”

Slamming CM Chouhan, Kharge further wrote, “The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh tries to hide his crime by washing the feet of the underprivileged only in front of the camera. … But the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities.”

Kharge further claimed that the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits.

“Modi Ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh will not fall under BJP’s trap this time. BJP’s departure is certain,” he wrote in Hindi.

On Thursday (August 24) evening, a Dalit man identified as Nitin Ahirwar was allegedly beaten to death and his 49-year-old mother was stripped by nine people after they refused to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint lodged by the victim’s sister.

According to the police, key accused Vikram Singh (28) and eight members of his family members have been forcing the victim and his family to withdraw a sexual harassment case his sister lodged against Singh in 2019. All accused were arrested on Saturday.

