Congress president not going to be a remote control, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday rubbished allegations that the new party chief will be remote controlled by the Gandhi family.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been at the centre stage of the Congress’ Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, was speaking at a press conference in Karnataka’s Tumkur.

“Both the people (Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor) who are standing (for the Congress presidential election) have a position and perspective. They are people of stature and understanding. I don’t think either of them is going to be a remote control. I think, frankly, this tone is insulting to both of them,” he said.

Earlier,dismissing the remote control allegations, Kharge on Friday said, “People say I am a remote control and work from backstage. They say I will do what Sonia Gandhi will say. Let me tell you that there is no such thing as remote control in Congress. People take decisions together. It is your thinking. I know that a few people are trying to create this idea.”

Rahul Gandhi also clarified his stand on the issue of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot praising industrialist Gautam Adani after accepting his offer of investment in the state. “Mr Adani has committed ₹60,000 crore to Rajasthan. No chief minister can refuse such an offer. In fact, it would not be correct for a chief minister to refuse such an offer,” he said, adding, “My contention is in the use of political power to help certain chosen businesses. My opposition is to 2 or 3 or 4 large businesses being helped politically to monopolise every single business in this country. That is where my opposition is.”

Asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegation against the previous Congress government in Karnataka helping the recently-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), Rahul Gandhi said that his party will fight anybody who conducts anti-national acts. “It doesn’t matter who the person spreading hatred is, it doesn’t matter which community they come from, spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act and we will fight against such people,” he said.

The Congress’ foot march campaign, that was flagged off on September 7, has covered over a 700 km stretch so far. “It is not just me that is doing the Bharat Jodo Yatra. There are now lakhs and lakhs of people who are doing the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is not just the expression of the Congress party, this is the expression of the people of India,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that people are tired of the price rise, unemployment and the immense wealth of the few people that are gaining.

The Congress leader shared his experience of the foot march campaign after completing its 30-day journey. He said a distance has been developed in the country “across the board” between the political class and the citizens. “I believe in ‘tapasya’ (penance), that is my nature, my family’s nature. In this communication with people, I wanted an element of suffering for myself. I didn’t want it to be easy,” he added.

He also clarified the Congress’ stance to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 saying that it distorts history and culture. “We are opposing it because it concentrates power in the hands of a few people and takes away power and centralises the education system. We want a decentralised education system that reflects our history, tradition and languages,” he added.

