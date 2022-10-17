Lessons for other parties, says Madhusudan Mistry as polls for next Cong president ends

Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Monday said 9,500 delegates cast their vote to elect the next president of the grand old party, adding all of it is provisional data and will updated soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“By and large, 96% of voting took place across states. There was no adverse incident during poll... Three ballot boxes have been received so far,” Mistry said in a post-poll presser held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. Polling came to an end around 4.30pm.

Mistry further said the election was held in an open manner and other parties can learn lessons from it.

He said 87 people, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, voted at the AICC headquarters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail