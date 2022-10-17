Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lessons for other parties, says Madhusudan Mistry as polls for next Cong president ends

Lessons for other parties, says Madhusudan Mistry as polls for next Cong president ends

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 05:34 PM IST

Madhusudan Mistry, Congress Central Election Authority chairman, said 96% of voting took place across states. No untoward incident occurred.

Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry with other poll officials seal a ballot box before the start of voting on Monday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Monday said 9,500 delegates cast their vote to elect the next president of the grand old party, adding all of it is provisional data and will updated soon.

“By and large, 96% of voting took place across states. There was no adverse incident during poll... Three ballot boxes have been received so far,” Mistry said in a post-poll presser held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. Polling came to an end around 4.30pm.

Mistry further said the election was held in an open manner and other parties can learn lessons from it.

He said 87 people, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, voted at the AICC headquarters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP