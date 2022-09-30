Home / India News / Congress presidential race LIVE updates: 'The more, the better', says Tharoor on buzz over Kharge's candidature
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 10:47 AM IST

Congress president election LIVE updates: The polling will take place on October 17 and the votes will be counted on October 19.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Congress presidential race LIVE updates: As the Congress works to resolve the Rajasthan crisis amid the race to pick the next party boss, Friday is the last day to file nominations for the top post. Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh are the only leaders to have confirmed their candidature. Mallikarjun Kharge may also throw his hat in the ring to replace Sonia Gandhi (interim chief) as the race intensifies. The polling will take place on October 17 and votes will be counted two days later.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 30, 2022 10:46 AM IST

    'Fully prepared to hold prez polls': CEA chairman Mistry

    We're fully prepared to hold the elections for party's president post. Any person can submit his nomination form b/w 11am &3pm today. Digvijaya Singh is expected to submit form around 1130am, Tharoor Ji to come at around noon: Congress central election authority chairman, M Mistry

  • Sep 30, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    'The more candidates, the better': Shashi Tharoor on buzz over Mallikarjun Kharge candidature

    I only see speculation (of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge contesting for post of Congress President). He's also a very respected colleague, we worked together in Lok Sabha. It'll be a good thing to have more people in the frame. The more candidates, the better: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

  • Sep 30, 2022 10:10 AM IST

    Shashi Tharoor at Raj Ghat ahead of papers filing

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reaches Raj Ghat in Delhi, ahead of filing his nomination for the post of Congress President at noon today.

    He says, "When you enter a race, you know that the outcome is uncertain but you go with confidence that you'll give a good account of yourself."

  • Sep 30, 2022 09:45 AM IST

    Digvijaya Singh meets Mallikarjun Kharge

    Congress MP Digvijaya Singh meets party leader Mallikarjun Kharge- who is also expected to file his nomination for Congress president post.

  • Sep 30, 2022 09:43 AM IST

    On Digvijaya Singh's candidature, Tharoor says: ‘No rivalry’

    I'm going to be filing (nomination for post of Congress President) at noon. You'll see me at 24, Akbar Road: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

    On Digvijaya Singh's candidature, Tharoor says, "We all share same ideology, want the party to be strengthened; friendly contest, no rivalry."

  • Sep 30, 2022 09:43 AM IST

    Kharge likely among Cong prez poll frontrunners, last day of nomination today

    Mallikarjun Kharge is another senior Congress leader whose name is doing rounds now as the grand old party sees the last day for the nomination of presidential elections. The polls would be held on October 17 and the results would be expected by October 19. Read more

