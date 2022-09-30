Congress presidential race LIVE updates: 'The more, the better', says Tharoor on buzz over Kharge's candidature

Congress presidential race LIVE updates: As the Congress works to resolve the Rajasthan crisis amid the race to pick the next party boss, Friday is the last day to file nominations for the top post. Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh are the only leaders to have confirmed their candidature. Mallikarjun Kharge may also throw his hat in the ring to replace Sonia Gandhi (interim chief) as the race intensifies. The polling will take place on October 17 and votes will be counted two days later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON