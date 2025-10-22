Congress reacts to PM's X post after Donald Trump's Russian oil claim: ‘But Mr. Modi…’

The Congress on Wednesday took potshots at the Centre after US President Donald Trump yet again claimed that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia”. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said this is the fourth time in six days that the American leader has announced India's policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Ahmedabad. (PTI file)

The Congress also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying what he conceals, “Trump reveals”.

The opposition party's reaction comes after Trump spoke with Modi and greeted him on Diwali.

Earlier on Tuesday, Donald Trump said Narendra Modi assured him during a phone call that India would wind down purchases of Russian oil, a possible reprieve to their trade impasse.

Trump said at the White House during a Diwali celebration that the two leaders had “talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade — he’s very interested in that". Modi acknowledged the call in a social media post on Wednesday, without mentioning the content of the discussion.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings.".

"On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," the prime minister said.

Trump hit India with 50 per cent tariffs on its exports to the US in part to pressure New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil and to counter what the US has cast as high levies and other barriers on American goods.

Taking on social media, Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM has finally acknowledged publicly that President Trump called him up and that the two spoke to each other. But all that the PM has said is that the US President extended Diwali greetings. But while Mr. Modi conceals, Mr. Trump reveals."