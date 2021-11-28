Congress reacts to Trinamool not attending Opposition meeting on Nov 29, says ‘up to them’

The Congress on Sunday said that it was up to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party if it reportedly decided not to attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by the grand old party's Mallikarjun Kharge on November 29 ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session.

“We invite every party in the opposition for exchange of views before the start of Parliament session. But it is up to them (TMC) whether to attend or not,” news agency ANI quoted leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as saying. The comments from Chowdhury came even as the TMC attended the all party convened by the Union government earlier in the day.

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament that is set to begin on Monday (November 29), Congress veteran and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called for a meeting of the opposition parties to discuss the issues to be raised in Parliament during the upcoming session.

“All the opposition parties I think should come to the meeting on Monday to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. The issues that are on priority shall be discussed in the meeting,” ANI quoted Kharge as saying on Sunday.

However, the TMC has decided to skip the meet, amid the growing rift with Congress. “TMC will not attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow, but definitely will attend both the meetings one chaired by the Prime Minister and another by the Rajya Sabha Chairman,” ANI reported citing a TMC leader. The party also said that it would raise several issues in the house.

When asked about the TMC’s decision to not attend the meeting Kharge said, “We will try to convince everyone to join the opposition meeting,” ANI reported.

