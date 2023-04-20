Karnataka polls: Congress releases final list of 5 candidates

The Congress on Thursday released its sixth and final list of five candidates for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka. B V Rajeev Gowda has been fielded from Sidlaghatta replacing V Muniyappa, who won the seat in 2018.

The Congress is contesting 223 of the 224 seats. (PTI)

The Congress is contesting 223 seats and has left the remaining seat for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. On Wednesday night, Congress released its fifth list of three candidates, denying Srinivas Murthy a ticket from Pulakeshinagar Akhanda.

Murthy, a Dalit, won the 2018 assembly election with a record margin of 81,626 votes. He filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate on Wednesday. Murthy said he has faith in the people of his constituency. “I hope the people of my constituency will back me because they gave me the maximum votes in the state [in 2018],” he said.

In Bengaluru’s K R Pura, Congress has fielded D K Mohan against minister Byrathi Basavaraj. Basavaraj won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2018. He was among the 17 lawmakers whose resignations led to the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government and paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s return to power in 2019. In the subsequent by-poll, he won on a BJP ticket.

The Congress on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai defeated Sayed Azeempeer Khadri from Shiggaon in 2018.

Thursday is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Friday. April 24 is the last day for the withdrawal of candidature. The election results will be announced on May 13.