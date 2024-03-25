 Congress releases sixth list of candidates for upcoming LS polls, fields Prahlad Gunjal against Om Birla from Kota | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress releases sixth list of candidates for upcoming LS polls, fields Prahlad Gunjal against Om Birla from Kota

PTI |
Mar 25, 2024 07:01 PM IST

With this, the party has declared a total of 190 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.

The Congress on Monday announced its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Prahlad Gunjal from Kota to take on outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress also fielded Ramchandra Choudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara and and C Robert Bruce from Tirunelveli.

READ | BJP's fifth list for Lok Sabha polls: Arun Govil, Kangana Ranaut named

Gunjal joined the Congress in Jaipur on Thursday in the presence of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Gunjal, a close aide of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, was the MLA from Kota North twice earlier but had lost the last assembly polls. He is seen as a very vocal leader and with his arrival, the Congress is expected to benefit in Hadoti region.

With this, the party has declared a total of 190 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha begin on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Monday, March 25, 2024
