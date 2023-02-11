Congress relies on young candidates in Meghalaya, says old faces ‘used’ party

The Congress on Friday targeted the old faces who quit the party to join others and said it has fielded over 30 young candidates for the February 27 Meghalaya assembly elections to recapture the glory of the state.

The party said these candidates are between the age group of 26 to 46 years who have good education and professional background. The party said they have unblemished track-records and a clear vision for their respective constituencies.

Manish Chatrath, Congress in-charge of Meghalaya, said, “The old faces used the party to come to power and fulfilled their personal interest while in power. But they left the party to join the Bengal-based Bengali party and other parties to fulfil their monetary ambitions and also to be in power.”

Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala said, “Meghalaya needs a new beginning, Meghalaya needs to be free from corruption and scams and the Congress is the only answer to all the problems that afflict this beautiful land of Meghalaya.”

There are 81,000 first-time voters in the state. As many as 375 candidates are in the fray to contest from 60 seats. Of them, 36 are women.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said there is no seat uncontested as there has been no withdrawal of candidature by any candidate. Friday was the last day for withdrawal of candidature. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.