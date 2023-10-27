‘Congress resorting to white lies on white envelope’: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi's ‘ 21’ remark targeted at PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday hit out at Congress over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's ‘ ₹21 in envelope’ remark, saying the party, instead of giving a report card of all its achievements, is “resorting to white lies on white envelopes”. Poonawalla also accused the grand old party of “misleading people with such lies”.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (ANI File)

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s lie about the ‘envelope’ in Devnarayan Mandir put by Modi - which the entire world saw - was fake news…and has been called out by the EC. Instead of giving a report card of its work, Congress is now resorting to white lies on white envelopes. This is because they have nothing to show,” Poonawalla said in a video shared by news agency PTI.

Hitting out at the Congress government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, the BJP leader said, “Congress, true to its culture, has not only lied to the people of Rajasthan but even when it is going amongst the public it is making false claims and false allegations…They made false promises to women, youth, and farmers of Rajasthan. This is a government of loot and unprecedented corruption.”

On Thursday, the Election Commission served a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over an alleged poll code violation during her speech in Rajasthan's Dausa. Addressing the rally on October 20, Gandhi said, “I recently saw something on TV. I don't know if it is true or not. PM Modi went to the Devnarayan temple and submitted an envelope in the donation box. People were wondering what it contained, but when it was opened ₹21 came out of it.”

The BJP on Wednesday made a representation to the EC and demanded action against Gandhi, accusing her of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her poll campaign.

The commission has asked Gandhi to respond to the notice by 5 pm on October 30.