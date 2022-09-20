Congress says 'nobody needs anybody's nod, specially leadership' for prez polls

Amid speculation that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race for presidential elections for the Congress, the party’s communication in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday put out a tweet that “anybody can run in the presidential polls” and nobody needs “anybody’s nod, especially the party’s leadership”.

The grand old party is set to elect its next president in October when the crucial presidential polls would be held to choose Sonia Gandhi’s successor. The BJP and others have often criticised the party over dynastic politics, accusing it of not being able to look beyond the Gandhis.

On Monday, when Shashi Tharoor visited Sonia Gandhi, he was assured that the election will be held in a “fair and transparent” manner and anyone who wants to contest may file their nomination. “Entire party is immersed in making #BharatJodoYatra a success. Even so it’s important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress President,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Tuesday.

“This is a democratic and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest, especially that of party leadership,” he further wrote.

Meanwhile, names of Tharoor and Gehlot have emerged at a time when several state units have appealed for Rahul Gandhi’s return to the top post. Ashok Gehlot too has backed one such resolution in Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi, however, has said he “has made the decision on the matter clear”

The next Congress president would have many challenges, including revival of the party’s grip ahead of the 2024 national elections.

