Congress, SDA allies in Puducherry to stage demonstration against Centre

The Congress and constituents of the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in Puducherry will stage a demonstration here on Wednesday to protest the alleged 'murder of democracy' by the Centre holding it responsible for the fall of the V Narayanasamy-led government here.

Leaders of the Congress and other parties affiliated to the SDA in the union territory would take part in the protest.

The Congress, which heads the alliance in the union territory, alleged in a release that the BJP-led NDA had nominated three legislators, lured some MLAs and issued threats of probe by central agencies to topple the government that had completed four and half years in office here with the support of the DMK.

Accusing the government at the centre of indulging in "murder of democracy in Puducherry", the Congress said in the release that the SDA would hold the demonstration to condemn the designs and machinations of the BJP-led NDA.

Former Chief Minister Narayanasamy and his erstwhile ministerial colleagues, leaders and workers of the parties in the SDA would participate in the demonstration, the release said.

The government in Puducherry fell after the Chief Minister Narayanasamy resigned ahead of the confidence vote on Monday following a spate of resignations of party MLAs and a DMK legislator.