The death of a Dalit woman, who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against some members of “upper caste” Rajput community in 2019, hours after her uncle was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has sparked a political row, with the Congress on Tuesday demanding a CBI probe in the incidents. Congress seeks CBI probe into MP Dalit woman’s death

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday assured all possible support to the woman’s family, who belong to the Ahirwar community, a Scheduled Caste, and promised to meet them. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who met the victim’s family in Barodia Nonagir village, called up Gandhi on the mobile phone and connected him with the woman’s brother.

The woman died on Sunday night after “falling off” from an ambulance which was carrying the body of her 24-year-old uncle, who was allegedly beaten to death by some people on Saturday, police had said.

The woman had lodged a sexual harassment complaint against one Vikram Singh and his family in 2019. On August 24 last year, her brother was beaten to death by some people, following which Singh and his eight family members were arrested. Her uncle was a key witness in the murder case, ASP Sanjeev Uike had said.

“A woman is molested, then her brother is killed, and later her uncle was also killed while seeking justice... and now the complainant woman too is killed. This is the situation in Madhya Pradesh. It appears jungle raj prevails here,” Patwari told reporters. “I have come to meet the family on the request of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress is with the family. We demand a CBI probe as these two deaths are linked with previous year’s case of murder of her brother.”

Chief minister Mohan Yadav is likely to meet the victim’s family on Wednesday, a BJP leader said, refusing to comment further.