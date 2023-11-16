Congress seeks NIA probe as videos intensify furore over Tomar’s son

The political row over a series of video clips in which Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son is purportedly heard discussing some financial dealings intensified on Wednesday as the Congress demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), even as the BJP accused the opposition party of a “conspiracy”.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (ANI)

“...the money trail linked to Canada poses a serious threat to the security of the country. Hence, it’s a fit case of investigation by NIA. The central agency should immediately swing into action to look into all the financial and hawala transactions, track down the actual beneficiaries and in which activities the money was used,” Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said.

The viral videos have given the Congress ammunition ahead of the assembly elections on November 17.

While the first two videos purportedly showed Devendra Tomar allegedly discussing financial dealings worth crores with a man, the third showed a man identifying himself as Jagmandeep Singh, claiming that he was the one speaking to Tomar’s son in the previous two clips. He also claimed in the video that the amount involved was not ₹500 crore but ₹10,000 crore, which was used for purchasing 100-acre land in Canada and farming of cannabis (Ganja).

HT has seen the three videos but can’t ascertain either their authenticity or the context.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath also demanded a probe and questioned whether the BJP prioritises its interests over the country’s. “This should be investigated immediately so that we can know what is true and what is false. I warn that Madhya Pradesh will not forgive those who are putting personal interests ahead of national interest,” he wrote on X.

However, state BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal alleged a “conspiracy” by the Congress to malign the state government. “The conspiracy of the Congress will be completely exposed,” he said.

