Congress set to organise protest rallies against CAA, NRC from Dec 22

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:23 IST

The Congress is planning to organise protest rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country from December 22, a party leader familiar with the development said.

This was decided on Thursday during a meeting of the Congress core group, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi. Others who attended the meeting include Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Deepender Hooda.

It was decided to organise rallies in Congress-ruled states and peace marches in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and other regional parties, said the party leader quoted above.

The Congress has already hinted at prolonged agitations over various issues. It has so far maintained that it was fighting to protect the Constitution, “violated and threatened” by the BJP with its “divisive” politics.

The Congress wants to be seen as a party that stands in solidarity with students and the youth of the country as part of its strategy to reconnect with communities that have over the years moved away from it.

“India is proud of her student community, who have always demonstrated unparalleled commitment and zest to uphold the spirit of India whenever governments have strayed away from the constitutional path, students have been the real chowkidars. Our Republic is in crisis and the only remedy is in the unity of our people and Gandhian dissent,” Patel said in a series of tweets.