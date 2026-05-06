Congress set to support Vijay's TVK to protect ‘secular values’ in Tamil Nadu

The Congress on Tuesday decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu in the interests of “protecting the Constitution” and secular values, people familiar with the matter said, even as the start-up party’s winning candidates in Chennai elected founder, actor C Joseph Vijay, as their legislative party leader.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member house and needs 10 more to cross the half-way mark. (ANI)

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To be sure, the Congress’ move could see upheaval in the INDIA bloc of opposition parties in Tamil Nadu and cause friction in the Congress’ 22-year-old alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member house and needs 10 more to cross the half-way mark. The Congress won five seats, and its support will take the TVK’s tally to 113. The CPIM, too indicated that it would extend “creative and critical appreciation” for the next government . It has two seats in the house, which will take the number to 115. The CPI and IUML, which have two seats each, are also expected to support the TVK, taking it safely over the half-way mark.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, there’s also been talk of the TVK allying with the AIADMK, although this doesn’t seem very likely, given that the latter fought the election with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Vijay has been emphatic about his party’s Dravidian credentials and opposition to the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, there’s also been talk of the TVK allying with the AIADMK, although this doesn’t seem very likely, given that the latter fought the election with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Vijay has been emphatic about his party’s Dravidian credentials and opposition to the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} And people familiar with the matter in Chennai said, the TVK could always form a minority government, given that neither the AIADMK nor the DMK will vote it out because that could mean fresh elections and a bigger Vijay wave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And people familiar with the matter in Chennai said, the TVK could always form a minority government, given that neither the AIADMK nor the DMK will vote it out because that could mean fresh elections and a bigger Vijay wave. {{/usCountry}}

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In Chennai, TVK leaders said that Vijay is likely to meet Tamil Nadu Governor in-charge Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. After the meeting, the party will decide on the swearing in and the cabinet formation. They added that the swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 7.

Vijay’s meeting with the MLAs went for more than three hours at Panaiyur office located about 45 km from the city-centre.

In New Delhi, senior Congress leaders met at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence for a review meeting. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters, “We basically discussed the post-election scenario with Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji and the in-charges.”

“Vijay has requested support from the Congress. The mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government and commitments to protect the Constitution. And we will not allow BJP or its proxy to lead the government in any manner. Vijay has said he draws inspiration from Kamaraj. The Congress president directed the Pradesh Congress Committee to take final decision keeping in view of sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

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Also read: Who is TVK's KA Sengottaiyan, the ninth-time Tamil Nadu MLA in Vijay's camp?

In a late-night development, Congress’s political affairs committee “unanimously decided” to support the TVK to form a secular government, people familiar with the matter said.

CPIM general secretary MA Baby said that his party believes that “some political morality needs to be upheld” adding hat “our approach, subject to further discussion, is for extending creative critical appreciation to the new government for keeping the communal forces out. We want to protect the marginalized and we will evaluate our stand from issue to issue.”

TVK campaign secretary Nanjil P Sampath told reporters that the party iss confident of proving its majority without giving details. Responding to a query whether it would form an alliance with the Congress, he said, “My personal view is that it will happen.”

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According to political expert Vijayanand, who uses only one name (CHECK), the governor invites the single largest party to form the government and prove its majority. “The governor after inviting the largest party to form the government could give about seven to 15 days to it to prove majority.”

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi have congratulated the TVK on its win,

In a social media post, the TVK Chief while responding to greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s victory, said, ‘Thank you PMOIndia for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal’.

“Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State’s progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union government’s support in this endeavour,” the TVK’s official social media account added on Tuesday.

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Vijay also replied to Gandhi’s greetings. “We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritise for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said in a post.

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