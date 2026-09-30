'More dangerous for Bharat': Ex-IAF officer compares Rahul Gandhi with Ajmal Kasab; complaint filed

The Congress Seva Dal has filed a cyber complaint over a social media post by retired IAF Flight Lieutenant Anoop Verma, in which he compared party leader Rahul Gandhi with Ajmal Kasab, the convicted terrorist of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Retired IAF flight lieutenant Anoop Verma shared a collage featuring Rahul Gandhi and Kasab, with both shown carrying bags. (@FltLtAnoopVerma/X)

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Verma on Tuesday shared a collage on X featuring Rahul Gandhi and Kasab, with both shown carrying bags. He wrote, “With all conviction, I can tell you guys The person on left is far more dangerous for Bharat.” Rahul Gandhi was pictured on the left. The post triggered a row over the comparison of a sitting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Kasab, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Matter to be pursued through ‘legal channels’

The Congress Seva Dal legal cell said the matter would be pursued through “appropriate legal channels”. The organisation said it would “not tolerate any malicious or unlawful acts targeting the Congress Party and its leaders or members.”

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{{^usCountry}} “We are committed to challenging every unlawful act that seeks to malign constitutional offices, defame Congress leaders, or equate democratic dissent with terrorism, as alleged in the present case.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are committed to challenging every unlawful act that seeks to malign constitutional offices, defame Congress leaders, or equate democratic dissent with terrorism, as alleged in the present case.” {{/usCountry}}

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The organisation also referred to constitutional protections relating to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19, while saying that such freedoms were subject to lawful restrictions. It said it would pursue remedies under the Constitution, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and applicable cyber laws.

“No one is above the law, and accountability must be ensured through due process,” they said.

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‘Comparing LoP with a terrorist’

The post also drew a response from retired Indian Air Force officer Sgt Karmveer Singh. Reacting to Verma's post, Singh said a cyber complaint had been filed and criticised the comparison between Gandhi and a convicted terrorist.

“You are comparing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) with a CONVICTED TERRORIST,” Singh wrote on X. Political disagreement was part of democracy but that “respect and decency should remain non-negotiable”, he said.

“You served in the Army, at least maintain some decorum and dignity…You can criticise the LoP without making such comparisons. Disagreement is democratic. Respect and decency should remain non-negotiable,” he wrote on X.

“Democracy allows for deep political differences, but stooping to this level compromises basic human decency and democratic values. As a veteran who proudly served the IAF for 24 years, I find your cheap antics an absolute embarrassment. Your behaviour is a matter of profound shame for you and your family.”

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“Wearing the uniform once doesn’t give you a license to act like a political troll,” he added.

The ‘Matthew VanDyke’ allegation

Singh also raised the issue of US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who was recently granted default bail by a Delhi court in a case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

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VanDyke was arrested by the NIA in March along with six Ukrainian nationals in a case involving allegations that the group illegally entered India and subsequently travelled to Myanmar, where they allegedly provided training to ethnic armed groups, including in drone warfare.

A Delhi court granted VanDyke default bail on September 18 after the NIA's chargesheet invoked provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act but did not include UAPA offences. The court held that the investigation had not been completed within the applicable statutory period.

Singh cited the VanDyke case while accusing Verma of “selective patriotism”.

Who was Ajmal Kasab?

Kasab was the only attacker captured alive during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Ten terrorists carried out coordinated attacks across Mumbai between November 26 and November 29, killing 166 people and injuring 238. Security forces captured Kasab and killed the other nine attackers during the operation.

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A special court in Mumbai convicted Kasab and sentenced him to death. The Bombay High Court upheld the sentence. On August 29, 2012, the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal and confirmed the death penalty. The apex court convicted him of multiple offences, including murder and waging war against the Government of India.

Authorities executed Kasab by hanging at Yerwada Central Prison in Pune on November 21, 2012, after authorities rejected his mercy petition.