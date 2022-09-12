Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Liar, silly souls': Congress shares fact-check video after Smriti Irani's allegations against Rahul Gandhi

'Liar, silly souls': Congress shares fact-check video after Smriti Irani's allegations against Rahul Gandhi

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:53 PM IST

In a video, Union minister Smriti Irani criticised the Congress party for forgetting to pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda when the party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ commenced in Kanyakumari last week. She accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of finding the gesture of paying respect “unacceptable”.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Congress on Monday slammed Union minister Smriti Irani after she accused Rahul Gandhi of not bowing down and touching the feet of Swami Vivekananda's statue while launching the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kanyakumari last week.

Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress president Srinivas BV shared a side-by-side clips of Irani making the aforementioned accusation and Gandhi paying tribute to Vivekananda's statue. The video was shared by many other Congress leaders as the grand old party took digs at the BJP leader.

“Today, I want to ask the Congress party, you say you're on a ‘yatra’ to unite India. Then, at least don't be so shameless as to have ignored Swami Vivekananda. But it seems even such a gesture does not have Rahul Gandhi's approval,” Irani said in the video in Hindi.

“Chal Jhoothi (liar)…Don't you get ashamed of telling such a silly lie?” Srinivas tweeted with the side-by-side clips.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also shared the clip and took a similar “silly” swipe at Irani. “What a silly thing to do! God bless Silly Souls,” he tweeted.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also lashed out at the Union minister for her comments, accusing the BJP of believing in “propagating lies”. He added that if Irani needs a fresh pair of spectacles to help her “see things with more clarity”, the grand old party can “always provide her with one”.

The veteran Congress leader also retweeted a series of posts by his colleagues who also shared the side-by-side clips on the micro-blogging site.

Irani also slammed Gandhi of “harming the unity of India”. The Union minister, who defeated the former Congress chief in 2019 Lok Sabha polls to win the Amethi constituency, expressed displeasure over his “fight is now against the structure of Indian state” remark in Kanyakumari. “You have waged a war against India. I am shocked by your hunger for power,” Irani said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharangee Dutta

A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts....view detail

Topics
congress smriti irani bjp rahul gandhi kanyakumari swami vivekananda pawan khera
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP