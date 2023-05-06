Congress slams Nadda for ‘India used to surrender’ remark: ‘Why such hatred’

The Congress on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Pratap Nadda for criticising India of the past, asking “why such hatred towards the country.” Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Kuppal district on Friday, Nadda said India was earlier known for corruption but now the country's identity has changed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

BJP president Jagat Pratap Nadda and Congress media department head Pawan Khera.(PTI)

"How was India 9 years ago? Earlier, India was known for corruption. Earlier, India used to surrender and was indecisive. Now under PM Modi, G20 and SCO meetings are being held in India, Prime Ministers, ministers, and foreign ministers from all over the world are coming. PM Modi has created this identity of India", he said.

Reacting to Nadda's remarks, Congress media department head Pawan Khera said, “Why such hatred towards the country?”

“There must be a reason that our elders had always kept you out of power,” the wrote on Twitter. “Shame on such an anti-national mentality.”

During his address, Nadda attacked the Congress's campaign around anti-corruption saying half of the party leaders are in jail while the other half are on bail and they are talking about corruption.

"Rahul Gandhi is on bail, Sonia Gandhi is on bail and DK Shivakumar is on bail. Half on bail, half in jail and they talk about corruption", Nadda said.

Nadda further said, “You (Congress) withdrew cases against PFI, you demand a ban on Bajrang Dal, you are involved in corruption, and you put a break in development work. That's why remember this if you vote for Congress, then you are voting for PFI's return.”

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

