Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Friday questioned the Modi government over Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik being invited to India for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue, saying the move of "rolling out the red carpet" for him was like "rubbing salt into the wounds" of the families of those killed in the Pahalgam attack.

Shrinate asked why Pakistan was invited to the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in India this weekend. (PTI) more less

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Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik, who arrived here on Friday, would share the country's perspective on inter-civilisational dialogue.

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Also read: 'No special invite, ties unchanged': BJP leader fends off Congress attack over Pak minister's India visit

Deep Dive Why was Pakistan minister Musadik Malik invited to India? India invited all 10 SCO member states to the Civilisational Dialogue Forum, including Pakistan. Malik attended to represent Pakistan and share its perspective on dialogue among civilisations. Why did Congress object to Musadik Malik’s visit? Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticised the government for welcoming a Pakistani minister while, she said, Pakistan continued to sponsor terrorism. She also linked the visit to the recent Pahalgam attack and the families of those killed. Did Musadik Malik’s visit change India’s position on talks with Pakistan? BJP leader Nalin Kohli said the visit was to a multilateral SCO forum, not a special invitation, and that bilateral ties remained unchanged. He said India could not hold dialogue with Pakistan as long as terrorism against India continued.

Hitting out at the Modi government, Shrinate said the Modi government is organising the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in India on Saturday and Sunday and the question is why Pakistan was invited to this event.

"Why have you invited Pakistan, a country that sponsors terrorism in India? You invited Pakistan, and its minister, Musadik Malik, has arrived here," Shrinate told PTI Videos.

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{{^usCountry}} She said he is grinning and enjoying the welcome being accorded to him. This is the same person who had openly threatened just a few months ago to chop off the hands of Indians and shed our blood, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said he is grinning and enjoying the welcome being accorded to him. This is the same person who had openly threatened just a few months ago to chop off the hands of Indians and shed our blood, she added. {{/usCountry}}

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"The question is that Pakistan has not stopped sponsoring terrorism, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is busy welcoming its representatives. Musadik Malik be served biryani, kebabs and kheer?" Shrinate said.

The Congress leader alleged that the government is rolling out the red carpet to welcome Malik.

Also read: Congress questions Centre for inviting Pakistan minister who threatened India over Indus waters

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"Why does your work not get done without an anti-India Pakistan?" she said, hitting out at Pakistan.

"The point is that you should also say and do what Rahul Gandhi has stated unequivocally: as long as Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism, no dialogue with it is possible," she said.

Shrinate accused the Modi government of changing stance.

"Sometimes you travel there, sometimes you reach Lahore, at other times you abruptly call off Operation Sindoor, and now you invite them here. What exactly is Prime Minister Modi doing?

"The funeral pyres of those martyred in the Pahalgam massacre have not even cooled yet, and you are rubbing salt into the wounds of their families," Shrinate said.