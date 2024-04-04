Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigns, says ‘party directionless’

New Delhi: Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from the party on Thursday ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, calling the party “directionless” and claiming that it was “opposing the entire Hindu society”. Former Congress spokesperson, Gourav Vallabh (File photo)

Vallabh submitted his resignation in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and also announced it on social media.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I am not able to feel comfortable with the ‘directionless way’ in which the Congress Party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening.”

“That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress Party”, he added.

In the letter to Kharge, Vallabh said, “I am emotional. I want to say, write, tell a lot. But, my values forbid me from saying anything that might hurt others. Still, I am putting my views before you today, because I feel that hiding the truth is also a crime, and I do not want to be a part of the crime.”

Vallabh, who is a professor of finance, said he was made the national spokesperson of the Congress party but the party’s stand on many issues was forcefully presented before the people of the country.

He added: “When I joined the Congress Party, I believed that Congress was the oldest party in the country where young, intellectual people and their ideas are valued. But in the last few years, I realised that the current form of the party is not able to adjust itself with the youth with new ideas. The ground-level connection of the party has been completely broken, which is not able to understand the aspirations of a new India at all due to which neither the party is able to come to power nor is able to play the role of a strong opposition.”

“This discourages a worker like me. It is very difficult to bridge the gap between big leaders and grassroots workers, which is politically necessary. Unless a worker can give direct suggestions to his leader, no positive change is possible”, he added.

Referring to the Congress party’s stand on consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vallabh said: “I am a Hindu by birth and a teacher by profession, this stand of the party has always made me uncomfortable and troubled. Many people associated with the party and the alliance speak against Sanatan, and the party remaining silent on it is like giving tacit approval to it.”

“On one hand we talk about caste based census, while on the other hand we seem to be opposing the entire Hindu society, this working style is giving a misleading message to the public that the party is the supporter of a particular religion only. This is against the basic principles of Congress,” Vallabh said

Vallabh said Congress’s stand on economic issues has always been to humiliate and abuse the wealth creators of the country.

He said, “Today we have turned against those economic liberalisation, privatization, and globalization (LPG) policies for which the world has given us full credit for implementing in the country. The party’s view on every disinvestment taking place in the country was always negative. Is it wrong to earn money by doing business in our country?”