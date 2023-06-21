2 trolls’: Congress leader slams BJP over Elon Musk's ‘follow laws’ comment after meeting PM Modi

While Union ministers are elated after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly peddling “fake news”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in New York, USA on Tuesday.(PIB)

Modi on Tuesday met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Musk who asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.

Musk also told reporters after meeting Modi that Twitter, the social media giant he owns, does not have a choice but to follow the local government. Or it will get shut down, he said when asked about the company's former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Indian government.

"The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country," he said, adding that it is impossible for "us to do more than that".

Referring to Musk's statement, Congress spokesperson and social media head Supriya Shrinate said, “Only a daft like the BJP’s fake news peddler and his dimwit brigade will hail Musk’s statement.”

Shrinate also referred to Dorsey's comments in a recent interview to a YouTube channel.

“'We had many requests from govt during farmer protest to block accounts critical of the govt. This manifested in threats to shutdown Twitter in India and raid homes of employees, which they did': Jack Dorsey… How different are these two statements? Both talk of intimidation and are a blot on free speech in India," Shrinate tweeted.

“ ₹2 trolls - take a deep breath and sit down. Morons!” she added.

In a recent interview, Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, claimed that during his tenure as CEO, Twitter received requests from the Indian government to block accounts covering the 2020-2021 farmers' protests and those critical of the government.

Minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had termed Dorsey’s claims as an "outright lie". Chandrasekhar said Dorsey's Twitter regime “had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law”.

‘I am a fan of Modi’: Elon Musk

In a separate video statement, Musk on Wednesday also lauded Modi, saying he "really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make a significant investment in India." "I am a fan of Modi," he said.

India is great for solar energy investment, Musk added, describing his talks with the prime minister as excellent.

Several union ministers, including Anurag Thakur, reacted to Musk's comments on Modi.

"What Elon Musk said, reveals a lot about India's leadership and PM. Big personalities across the world are also praising PM Modi now," Thakur said.

"PM Modi's US visit has just begun, and a lot of things are going to take place...it is going to be a historic moment," he added.

Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

