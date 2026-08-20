Union ministers get report card on their Facebook, X, Instagram performance at PM Modi meet

Members of the Union Council of Ministers received an analysis of their engagement on four major social media platforms during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were also given instructions to expand their footprint across networks and scale up outreach, said people aware of the matter. The PM is also learnt to have told the ministers to visit public schools and universities for “freewheeling chats” with students, with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Mansukh Mandaviya set to coordinate the outreach. The PM has been vocal about using social media platforms. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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Ministers’ social media engagement assessed across 4 platforms The analysis evaluated their posts and interactions on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram between May and August 15, said one person. Wednesday’s instruction comes amid efforts by the Centre to counter the anger and criticism it faced on social media during and after recent protests over paper leaks led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The PM has been vocal about using social media platforms to disseminate government plans and programmes, to forge a direct link between the electorate and elected representatives and to shape the narrative. In recent meetings with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance lawmakers, he had reiterated the need to improve social media outreach.