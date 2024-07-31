Congress takes ‘dissent, rumblings’ jibe at PM Modi over Nitin Gadkari's letter to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over union minister Nitin Gadkari's letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming it was a sign of internal dissent and rumblings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Gadkari urged his cabinet colleague to withdraw the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums. Nitin Gadkari(PTI)

In the letter, Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry. He said levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to taxing the uncertainties of life.

"The Union feels that the person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premiums to purchase cover against this risk," he wrote.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the BJP over the letter.

"Nitin Jairam Gadkari's letter to the FM on the Budget is a sure sign of internal dissent and rumblings against the non-biological PM," he wrote on X.

In his letter, Gadkari asked Sitharaman to roll back the tax as it becomes cumbersome for the senior citizens.

"You are requested to consider the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for the senior citizens,” Nitin Gadkari wrote.

“Similarly, the 18 per cent GST on medical insurance premiums is proving to be a deterrent for the growth of this segment of business which is socially necessary,” he added.

Nitin Gadkari also pointed out that the union has also raised issues related to differential treatment to savings through Life Insurance, re-introduction of income tax deduction for health insurance premiums and consolidation of public sector general insurance companies.

With inputs from PTI