Congress targets BJP for commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Mohan Bhagwat

BySnehashish Roy
Jan 16, 2025 07:00 PM IST

The controversy began after Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP of capturing “every single institution” in the country

New Delhi: The Congress, on Thursday, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) misinterpreted Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks about “fighting against the Indian state,” and said that Gandhi was referring to the constitutional definition of ‘State’ as outlined in Article 12 of the Indian Constitution.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference on Thursday (PTI)
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference on Thursday (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, while addressing the press at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, said that the BJP is misusing central agencies and capturing institutions defined as ‘State’ under the Constitution.

The controversy began after Rahul Gandhi, during the inauguration of Congress’ new headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP of capturing “every single institution” in the country.

Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marked India’s “true independence,” Gandhi said, “It is quite symbolic that yesterday, in a speech, the chief of the RSS said India never achieved independence in 1947. He claimed true independence was achieved when the Ram Mandir was built. This building (the Congress headquarters) is not an ordinary building. It has emerged from the soil of our country, as a result of the hard work and sacrifice of millions of people.”

The BJP reacted to Gandhi’s remarks, with party president JP Nadda alleging that Gandhi and his “ecosystem” are aligned with Urban Naxals and the deep state.

“Congress has a history of encouraging all those forces who want a weak India. Their greed for power has led to compromising the nation’s integrity and betraying the trust of the people,” Nadda wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Baghel hit back on Thursday saying, “The role of the election commission of India (ECI) is evident. The BJP does not allow the Lok Sabha to function despite being the ruling party. Agencies like the enforcement directorate (ED), income tax department (IT), and the central bureau of investigation (CBI) are being misused. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi said the fight is also against these institutions.”

Baghel further alleged, “The BJP government at the Centre and in various states is essentially an extension of the RSS. While the Constitution emphasises justice, equality, and democracy, the RSS does not uphold these values.”

