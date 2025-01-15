BJP takes ‘mental stability’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘fighting Indian state’ remark

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sharply reacted to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comments on the RSS and BJP during an inaugural speech for the new headquarter of the party in Delhi. Opposition members have strongly reacted to Rahul Gandhi's comments(AICC)

Speaking to reporters, Hardeep Singh Puri remarked that Rahul Gandhi should “get his mental stability checked” in response to the latter's comments at the new ‘Indira Gandhi Bhawan’.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi attacked RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, who had earlier stated that India's independence should be celebrated on the day of the Ram temple consecration and not on August 15.

He stated that the comments made by Bhagwat were treasonous and said that the Congress was fighting the Indian state itself and not just the BJP or RSS's ideology, which had proven harmful to democracy.

Union health minister JP Nadda also expressed his anger at Gandhi's claims and said in a post on X, “Hidden no more, Congress’ ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader. I 'compliment' Mr. Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows- that he is fighting the Indian state!”

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had ties to urban naxals and the deep state through which he was trying to sow division and discredit India.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also questioned Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying, "The LoP, who was sworn in by taking oath on the Constitution, is now saying, “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself. So what for are you carrying a copy of the constitution in your hand?"

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya also took to X sharing a clip of Rahul Gandhi's speech and said, Rahul Gandhi has now declared an open war against the Indian State itself. This is straight out of George Soros’s playbook."

Rahul Gandhi's speech

“The people in power today don't salute the tricolour, don't believe in the national flag or the constitution, and have a vastly different vision for India. They want India to be controlled by a secretive society, run by one person, and crush the voices of our nation," Gandhi said during his speech.

He also emphasized that the Congress party was the only alternative to the BJP-led central government.

“The people in this room are facing systematic attack and assault on their lives because they are in the Congress party, and they are not surrendering to the BJP and the RSS,” he added.