'Non-sense, it's treason': Rahul Gandhi slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's ‘true Independence’ statement

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Mohan Bhagwat saying the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief's remark that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple consecration amounts to treason and is an insult to every Indian. Rahul Gandhi said that Mohan Bhagwat saying that India did not get independence in 1947 was an insult to every single Indian person.(PTI)

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, ‘Indira Gandhi Bhawan’ on Kotla Road in New Delhi.

“Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2-3 days what he thinks about the independent movement, Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason because it states that the Constitution is invalid, and the fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly, in any other country, he would be arrested and tried,” Rahul Gandhi said in his speech.

The Rae Bareli MP said that to say that India did not get Independence in 1947 was an insult to every single Indian person.

“It's about time we stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can just keep parroting out and shouting and screaming,” Rahul Gandhi added.

What did Mohan Bhagwat say?

Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that India got its ‘true independence’ the day Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya.

“After India got political independence from the British on August 15, 1947, a written Constitution was made according to the path shown by that specific vision, which comes out of the 'self' of the country, but the document was not run according to the spirit of the vision at that time," Mohan Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said the date of the Ram Mandir consecration should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the true independence of Bharat, which had faced “parachakra” (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

The remarks invited strong reactions from political parties with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut saying that there should be ‘no politics in Ram Lalla's name’. Now Rahul Gandhi has also joined the list.