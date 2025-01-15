9A, Kotla Road: Congress gets new headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’ in Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's presence

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the party's new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a key moment in the history of the grand old party which has operated from the 24, Akbar Road premises for the last 47 years. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi light a lamp during the innauguration of new party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

Sonia Gandhi along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the new office by cutting the ceremonial ribbon after the national anthem. Leader of Opposition in Lok Rahul Gandhi and other senior functionaries were also present.

The Rae Bareli MP shared the update live through social media platform X.

After the cutting of the ribbon, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi lit a lamp inside the new building. Senior Congress leaders also joined in.

A historic shift

It was 47 years ago that the Congress party shifted its headquarters to 24 Akbar Road. At the time, she was left with only a handful of loyalists but managed to rebuild the party from there in the wake of the emergency.

Congress leaders would hope for a similar resurgence as the party finds itself out of power since 2014, losing three straight Lok Sabha elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It is a new beginning. We are very happy that we have a new headquarters. I hope this will bring better things for the party and the country," party leader Sachin Pilot told ANI before the inauguration.

Party organisational secretary KC Venugopal gave the welcome address at the new headquarters. He revealed that the construction of the building was started when Sonia Gandhi was the president of the party.

He thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and other leaders. Venugopal also welcomed the L&T delegation, the company which did the construction of the building.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed the gathering, saying the new headquarters isn't an ordinary building but born out of the soil of the country.

Gandhi also launched an attack on Mohan Bhagwat, saying that the RSS chief attacked the constitution when he said that it was ‘not the symbol of our freedom’.

“Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2-3 days what he thinks about the independent movement, Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason because it is stating that the Constitution is invalid, fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly, in any other country, he would be arrested and tried,” the LoP said.

Gandhi said that to say that India did not get independence in 1947 was an insult to every single Indian person.

It's about time we stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can just keep parroting out and shouting and screaming…”