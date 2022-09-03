Congress targets Centre ahead of its rally against price rise in Capital

New Delhi: The Union government is “insensitive” to the pain of the common people due to rising prices, the Congress alleged on the eve of party’s ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national Capital on Sunday.

The Congress will continue fighting on the streets against the “most painful” price rise issue across the country, party’s general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told reporters on Saturday.

“This government is totally insensitive. You can compare the prices, from 2014 to 2022, how the prices of essential commodities have shot up,” said Venugopal, attacking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on the issue of rising prices.

“We have conducted a signature campaign from across India, collecting crores of signatures from the common people, who are affected by the price rise,” said Venugopal addressing the press briefing. “We have submitted the signatures to the President.”

Claiming the upcoming campaign against price rise will be one of the biggest rallies in the country, Venugopal accused the Centre of not responding to people’s questions while focusing only on “toppling governments” led by non-BJP parties.

“You can feel the pain of the common people due to the insensitivity and bad policies of the Union government,” he alleged. “The government is not bothered and is only busy buying MLAs and toppling Opposition governments.”

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the Modi government was only concerned about “benefiting its crony capitalist friends”, saying only one tax has been reduced by the Centre in the last eight years. “Only one tax has reduced — the corporation tax. The tax that the capitalist families have to pay, only that has been reduced from 30% to 15-22%,” he claimed.

Maken also linked the “increase in GST and excise duty” to the reduction in corporate tax.

The ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ (raise voice against price rise) rally on Sunday will be the culmination of the Congress’s nationwide protest meetings against rising prices across all assembly constituencies. A series of interactive ‘Mehangai chaupals’ were organised by the principal opposition party between August 17 and 23 across the country.

HT reached out to the BJP leaders for a comment, but they were not immediately available.