Post Cong exit, Azad to address maiden public rally in Jammu today

JAMMU: After ending his five-decade-long association with the Congress, veteran politician and former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will hold his maiden rally at Sainik Farms here at 11 am on Sunday.

The veteran politician, at the age of 73 years, is all set to kick off his second innings from temple city here.

Former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, Azad’s close aide, said, “Azad Sahib will be accorded a rousing reception at Jammu airport on Sunday morning. Thereafter, he will address a public meeting at Sainik Farms in Sainik Colony around 11 am. Around 20,000 supporters of Azad Sahib are expected at the public meeting.”

Saroori informed that Azad shall remain present in Jammu on September 5, 6, and 7 to meet various deputations.

On September 8, he will visit Bhalla in Bhaderwah, his home constituency where he will be accorded reception and shall address public meets.

On September 9, he will be holding a public meeting at Drabshalla at 10 am and on September 10 he will visit Chatroo to condole the demise of eight people, who were killed in a road accident in Bunda Chatroo Changa.

After an overnight stay at Daksum, he will be holding another public rally at Srinagar on September 12.

Saroori, the former vice president of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “Announcement of a new party will take time because Azad Sahib has to talk to leaders of other states. Since a national-level party has to be launched, he will hold discussions with leaders of other states. Subsequently, slogans will also be finalised, and after 10 to 15 days, the new party will be registered (with Election Commission). For now, no names have been proposed,” he added.

Saroori said that he wasn’t aware if any of the G23 leaders would be accompanying Azad on his Jammu visit.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the Congress’ senior-most leaders, walked out of the party last week on the back of a five-page letter that criticised Rahul Gandhi for allowing a ‘new coterie of inexperienced sycophants (to run party affairs)’.

Azad also slammed Sonia Gandhi, the party’s interim chief since her son quit after disastrous results in the 2019 general election - calling her a ‘figurehead’.

