Congress to fight Punjab assembly election under Amarinder Singh: Harish Rawat

Days after promising to deliver good news for Punjab, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said the party will fight the 2022 assembly election in the state under the leadership of chief minister Amarinder Singh. The Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab further said Singh and party leader Navjot Singh Sindhu with work together for the party and a formula has worked out on the matter.

“Captain Amarinder Singh is our chief minister for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections under his leadership,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“He and Sidhu will work together. A formula has been made around this. We have also worked out a formula for working presidents,” the former Uttarakhand chief minister said when asked if Sidhu would be made the Punjab Congress chief.

Rawat's comments also came a day after election strategist Prashant Kishor held talks with the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Kishor has been appointed by SIngh as his advisor ahead of the election.

Rawat had earlier held a meeting with Rahul on Tuesday as the central leadership’s bid to resolve the months-long tussle between the chief minister and cricketer-turned-politician.

A three-member committee, headed by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge, that has been set up to settle the infighting in the Punjab unit, met all the party's legislators to resolve the crisis ahead of the upcoming state elections.

While Singh has also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu has spoken to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

HT had reported earlier that Singh's leadership was not challenged and Sonia told him "to take Sidhu into confidence." Singh was also told that the party has to be united ahead of the Punjab assembly elections and to be accessible to his party colleagues.

