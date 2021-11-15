Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress to go solo in UP elections: Priyanka
india news

Congress to go solo in UP elections: Priyanka

“We will show them (BJP) our strength by going solo alone on all 403 seats in the forthcoming UP assembly elections,” Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bulandshahr on Sunday. She said that the party will go solo in the UP elections next year. (ANI)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday ruled out any chances of a pre-poll alliance with political parties in Uttar Pradesh for assembly elections due next year.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for assuming that “Congress is a weak organisation in the state”, the Congress leader said: “We will show them our strength by contesting alone on all 403 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections.”

“How can they say that we have a weak organisation when over 18,000 workers and leaders of our party had been booked in the past for raising issues of public interest? We did not see the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi party fight for such issues in the past two years,” she told party workers in Bulandshahr.

Emphasising that the electoral contest can only be won by strengthening the party at the booth level, she called upon the Congress workers to bolster the booth committees. She also asked party workers to be active on social media and post all party activities on various social networking platforms.

“Irrespective of how the opposition intends to contest, the people have made up their mind to defeat those who promote dynastic rule and corruption,” UP BJP media in-charge Manish Dixit said.

