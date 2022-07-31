Congress to hold nationwide protest against inflation, unemployment

The Congress party will hold a massive nationwide protest on August 5 against rising unemployment and “record-breaking” inflation, general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement on Saturday.

Congress further announced that it would also organise ‘Prime Minister House gherao’ as a part of its massive protest. Venugopal’s statement said members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, and senior leaders would participate in this protest.

“Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold ‘Chalo Rashtrapathi Bhavan’, from the Parliament to register our protest against price rise and unemployment,” Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Congress has also summoned all its elected public representatives from village to district levels to participate in the protest and court mass arrest in their respective blocks and district headquarters, the statement added.

At the state level, the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) will organise a massive ‘Raj Bhavan gherao’ in the state capitals where all the MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders, along with the former MPs, will participate and court mass arrest. “All the PCCs are requested to organise preparatory meetings at the state, district and block-level, to make these protests a grand success,” the statement added.

Congress, with other opposition parties, have been holding protests in the Parliament complex since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 18. Opposition leaders have been demanding a debate on the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST), unemployment and inflation. A total of 27 MPs from both the Houses have so far been suspended.

Lok Sabha has agreed to have a debate on the price rise on Monday and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

