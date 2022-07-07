Congress to hold nationwide protests against price rise

The women’s wing of the Opposition Congress will on Thursday hold nationwide protests against the rising prices, increase in Goods and Services Tax on certain products, and hike in domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) rate.

“Protests will be held in all districts across the country... We will put pressure on the Modi government to retract the increase in petrol, diesel, and LPG prices,” said Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak. She added the party will continue to raise these issues both in and outside Parliament.

Nayak maintained crude oil was bought at a higher price and sold at cheaper rates in the country when Congress-led United Progressive Alliance was in power until 2014. She added the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is doing the opposite.

On Wednesday, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg was increased by ₹50. Non-subsidized LPG now costs ₹1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from ₹1,003 previously

There was no immediate response from the BJP.