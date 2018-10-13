Congress to hold public hearings in Madhya Pradesh to ‘expose’ BJP govt

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala promised on Friday that the party will hold ‘Jan Sunwai’ and ‘Jan Ayog’ (public hearing and public commission) on alleged scams that took place during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)15-year rule in Madhya Pradesh.

Surjewala said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will have to answer about alleged onion purchase scam pegged at Rs 1,100 crore, Dal purchase scam which he alleged was around Rs 250 crore, Rs 9,000 crore pump subsidy scam, and various other scams, which according to him, rocked the state in the last few years.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 09:23 IST