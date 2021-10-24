Congress to launch 15 day agitation over fuel price rise

The Congress will launch a massive agitation against the continuous hike in fuel prices from November 14 till 29, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced on Saturday.

“We’re going to have a continuous agitation against rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29,” he said, elaborating that the protests will also include ‘Padayatras’ (foot march). “For a week during these 15 days, entire Congress committees will also do ‘Padayatras’ throughout the country in their respective areas,” the general secretary added.

As of Sunday, both petrol and diesel prices have risen by 35 paise a litre in the National Capital Region, where, following the hike, Petrol is now available at ₹107.59 per litre and diesel at ₹96.32 per litre. Similarly, price of a litre of petrol has reached ₹113.46 in Mumbai and diesel has reached ₹104.38 a litre.

This is the fifth consecutive day the prices have risen. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes. The total increase in petrol prices since May 5, 2020, adds up to ₹35.98 per litre for petrol and ₹26.58 per litre for diesel.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was among the Congress leaders who took a dig at the Central government over rising fuel prices on Sunday.

“Modi ji’s government has made big records in giving trouble to the public. Highest unemployment: in Modi government. Government properties being sold: in Modi government. Petrol rates increased the most in a year: in Modi government,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the taxes on fuel should be reduced based on suggestions by the Reserve Bank of India. “It’s only the greed of the government which has given rise to petrol and diesel prices. That is why the RBI says pump prices deserve lower taxation. RBI is repeatedly telling the government that pump prices must be reduced,” ANI quoted Chidambaram as saying.

Earlier, ANI quoted an unnamed official to say the ministry of petroleum and natural gas had recently raised concerns about pricing, supply and demand of oils with the major oil-producing countries.

“As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others,” ANI quoted the official as saying.