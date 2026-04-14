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Congress to push for women reservation within existing Lok Sabha seats

The Congress will try to push for 33% women’s reservation within the existing 543 seats in the Lok Sabha and push the government to delay the proposed delimitation exercise for a more equitable distribution of seats, rather than a 50% proportional increase in every state’s parliamentary strength.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:10 am IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
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The Congress will try to push for 33% women’s reservation within the existing 543 seats in the Lok Sabha and push the government to delay the proposed delimitation exercise for a more equitable distribution of seats, rather than a 50% proportional increase in every state’s parliamentary strength, leaders aware of the details said on Monday.

Congress to push for women reservation within existing Lok Sabha seats

The upcoming special sitting of Parliament, from April 16 to 18, is set to delink the implementation of women’s reservation from the census. 

“The Opposition has its task cut out for the upcoming session,” said a senior Congress leader. “It has to oppose the delimitation bill but offer full support for the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It also has to formulate a common strategy and ensure its members are present in large numbers to oppose the delimitation bill during voting in both Houses.”

Referring to an article written by Sonia Gandhi on the issue, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Sonia Gandhi asserts that the real issue why the Modi government is calling a special session of Parliament is not women’s reservation but delimitation and delaying and derailing caste census.”

“The amendment to the women reservation act is not the issue. The real issue is the delimitation bill. The government is trying to bring it through the backdoors, in the garb of the women reservation bill,” said Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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