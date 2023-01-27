Congress to raise China land grabbing issue during Parliament budget session

The Congress on Friday said the party will raise the India-China border issue in Parliament during the upcoming budget session, following reports that the country has lost access to 26 out of 65 patrolling points in East Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that research papers presented during the ‘All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police’ had exposed a shocking development that out of the 65 points in East Ladakh where Indian men used to patrol before May 20 , 2020, 26 had been compromised.

“The research paper presented during the DGPs & IGPs meeting has also raised serious concerns if the Modi government would answer how much China has infiltrated our territory and why it did so. We will again raise these issues in the upcoming parliament and we are curious to know if the Modi government would entertain discussion on that,” he added.

The Congress spokesperson said a discussion in Parliament will only help the government when the ruling dispensation and the opposition put pressure on China.

Citing the research report, he said, “PLA (the People’s Liberation Army) stopped our patrolling at those points, but the government gave them clean chit and Indian soldiers too stopped going to that area. The PLA has now installed CCTV cameras in those compromised areas and is now monitoring the movement on the Indian troops. A shepherd’s community in Ladakh named Rebos who herd their cattle for ages in that area are now not allowed to do so by the Indian soldiers themselves. The soldiers while warning the shepherds to not enter the area say that China would object.”

“This is the kind of relationship Prime Minister Modi maintains with China,” he alleged.

According to news agency PTI, all articles of the 2022 DGPs and IGPs conference, held last weekend, were removed from the official website of the Indian police after a series of news reports appeared on the basis of the write-ups of senior police officers.

