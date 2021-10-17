Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Congress to train leaders in party ideologies and policies
india news

Congress to train leaders in party ideologies and policies

Congress will train its leaders in party “ideologies, policies, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of current government and countering propaganda”
Congress has announced training programmes for “all leaders and party workers at all levels” to aid them in becoming proficient at the outfit’s ideology. (PTI)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

New Delhi With the recent exit of key members from the party, the Congress on Saturday announced training programmes for “all leaders and party workers at all levels” to aid them in becoming proficient at the outfit’s ideology.

The political party said on Saturday it will also launch a grassroots level agitation against the Narendra Modi-led government.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said: “The party has decided to undertake regular training programme for leaders and workers at all levels. They will be trained in party ideologies, policies, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of current government and countering propaganda.”

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday.

There will be “regular and continuous training programs” and also a special orientation camp at Sevagram Wardha Ashram from November 12 to 15, he said.

People within the Congress have expressed concern over the recent exit of leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Himanta Biswa Sharma, Sushmita Dev and Luizinho Faleiro, those aware of developments said.

RELATED STORIES

The party also “passed resolutions on the political situation, inflation and ‘diabolical attack’ on India’s farmers” during the CWC meet. A resolution released by the Congress said: “The CWC is deeply distressed to note the multiple challenges that face the country and the all-round failure of the Modi government in dealing with these challenges” and called upon “all democratic parties and forces to join hands to resolutely oppose the Modi government in order to protect the values on which our country was founded and to advance the causes of the people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 more arrested for lynching of Dalit man at site of farmers’ protest

‘Don’t have to speak to me via media’: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hits back at G23

2 more non-local civilians killed by terrorists in J-K

Bad air days begin, AQI slips to ‘poor’
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP