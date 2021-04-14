Congress tweet lauds PM Modi for cancelling CBSE 10th board exam

The Congress on Wednesday tweeted a 'Well done Modi ji', after Prime Minister Narendra Modi deferred the CBSE class 12 board exams and cancelled class 10 exams. The decision was taken by PM Modi after a meeting with Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and other top officials amid growing demands of cancelling or postponing the board exams as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) sees a rise across the nation. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

In the meeting, PM Modi said, "The well-being of students has to be the top priority for the government". He said the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

"Well done Modi ji, listening to sound advice from Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress party will go a long way in mending our nation. It is our democratic duty to work together for the betterment of our people. It's good to see BJP finally put nation over ego," the Congress wrote in its Twitter handle, tagging a news report.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had urged Pokhriyal to intervene and direct the CBSE to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the board exams in May.

Vadra on Wednesday said that government must decide for class 12, too. "Glad the government has finally cancelled the 10th standard exams however a final decision MUST be taken for the 12th grade too. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense. It’s unfair. I urge the government to decide now."

Earlier in the day, Vadra had reiterated her call for cancelling the CBSE exams, saying the Centre must not ignore the voice of the students and call off the exams due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

In a Facebook post, Vadra said that in the past few days, she heard from many students across the country raising some important issues related to the examinations amid the second wave of Covid-19.

According to CBSE, 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class 10 board exams, while 14,30,243 students are supposed to take the Class 12 exams.