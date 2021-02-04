Congress upset with party MP’s remarks against Kerala CM

A red-faced Congress has distanced itself from Kannur Lok Sabha MP Sudhakaran whose unsavory remarks against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s family background has riled the ruling CPI (M).

Party general secretary Tariq Anwar, in-charge of Kerala, has reportedly warned the Kannur strongman and asked him to be careful about his remarks.

“A toddy tapper’s son, now he travels in choppers. He will be the first Chief Minister from a proletarian party who roams around in helicopters. The leader who stood with red flame and red flag is flying high these days,” Sudhakaran had said in Thalassery in Kannur on Wednesday while addressing a public meeting in connection with opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s state-wide yatra.

The government had hired a helicopter last year for emergency services and the CM often travels in it.

Congress MLA Shanimol Usman was first to criticise Sudhakaran and asked him to withdraw his comment. But Sudhakaran chided her asking why she was getting upset when he criticised the CM. Later, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also distanced himself from the MP’s statement.

But Sudhakaran reiterated that he was highlighting Vijayan’s earlier position and his status after becoming the chief minister. He said naming one’s profession was not an insult and the CM had made it clear several times that he was proud to be a toddy tapper’s son.

The ruling CPI(M) has criticised the Congress MP’s comment saying it exposed his mindset and sought an apology.

“He insulted the CM by taking up his profession and caste. He even insulted a Congress leader who expressed serious reservations over his cheap comments. He should apologise,” said state law minister A K Balan.