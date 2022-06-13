‘Undeclared emergency in Delhi’: Congress says 'Satyagraha' will continue

The Congress will continue to hold its “Satyagraha march” in the national capital, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Monday morning, hours after the Delhi Police had denied permission to the party to carry out the rally. The Congress has planned countrywide "Satyagraha" protest as Rahul Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case - it has been dismissed as “fake Satyagraha" by the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We'll hold a peaceful protest march to the Enforcement Directorate office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or get scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by the Congress,” Surjewala said at a press conference. Huge police deployment was seen outside the ED office on Monday morning and some Congress workers were detained outside the party headquarters.

“The coward government has deployed thousands pf police barriers and police personnel, and imposed an undeclared emergency in central Delhi. Thousands of Congress workers have been arrested since last night," Surjewala said, adding: "Truth is fearless... it does not need protection."

"We will fight undeterred. We will fight for the poor... against inflation, joblessness. We will answer every question the puppet ED of the Modi government has to ask."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonia Gandhi too has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald corruption case on June 23.

High drama unfolded on Monday morning ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the probe agency as many party workers were detained outside the party headquarters.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON