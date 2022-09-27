Congress wishes PM on tourism day: ‘ Must be fun jet setting… Fly safe!’

The Congress took a swipe at prime minister Narendra Modi Tuesday on the occasion of World Tourism Day. The party tweeted a collage of the prime minister's many foreign trips - pictures of him gesturing - and wrote: "Wish PM Modi a Happy World Tourism Day. Must be fun jet-setting around the world in that expensive plane of yours! Fly safe.”

World Tourism Day has been held on September 27 each year since 1980.

The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the statutes of the World Tourism Organization in 1970. The World Tourism Organization is a United Nations specialised agency entrusted with the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

The UNWTO was formally founded five years later.

The theme for this year's World Tourism Day is 'Rethinking Tourism',

The United Nations said, "As the (tourism) sector's recovery gets underway and building on unprecedented political and public recognition for the sector, UNWTO will highlight the opportunity to rethink how we do tourism. This means putting people and planet first and bringing everyone from governments and businesses to local communities together around a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient sector."

