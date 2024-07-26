Congress worker ‘tied to tree, beaten’ to death in Bengal's Jalpaiguri, 5 arrested

Five people were arrested after a Congress worker was allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday night. The incident took place near the victim's worker's house in Hathat colony under Khargrabari-1 gram panchayat of Maynaguri. Manik Roy was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten by a group wielding iron rods and sticks. He was killed over a dispute with his neighbours, the police said. Congress worker beaten to death in West Bengal (HT File)

Manik Roy was rescued by a police team from Moinaguri and taken to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday, the police said.

His family members and WBPCC president Adhir Chowdhury claimed that some of the assailants belonged to the ruling Trinamool Congress. The police on Thursday arrested five persons in connection with the case.

Manik Roy's family and Congress alleged that the party worker was forced to leave his house after the Lok Sabha election 2024 after getting repeated threats from TMC-backed goons in the area.

“Roy started to stay in Siliguri town where he worked as a security guard. Last Sunday, he returned home. But TMC-backed goons tied him to a tree and beat him up. This is the ruling party’s terror in Bengal,” Congress worker Soumya Aich Roy told The Indian Express.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “It seems that Congress workers have no right to pursue political activities in TMC-ruled West Bengal. We want a fair probe into the murder of Roy.”

While Congress launched attacks on the TMC over the death of their party worker, the ruling party slammed the attempts to politicise the issue and called for a deep probe in the matter.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told news agency PTI it was an unfortunate incident and none of those involved should be spared. Any attempt to politicise this should be denounced, Kunal Ghosh asserted.